Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.43 and traded as high as C$6.07. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.02, with a volume of 897,833 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on CIA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.90.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$329.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$329.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.7312718 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

