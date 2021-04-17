Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ FCAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.