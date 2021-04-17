Centric Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

PTBD stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.