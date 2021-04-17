Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $59.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CENTA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

CENTA stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $228,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

