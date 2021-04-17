Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 456,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.43.

