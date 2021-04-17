Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 21,588 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 2,203,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $38.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

