Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.50. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $660.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.