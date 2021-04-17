Carry (CRE) Market Cap Hits $188.69 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $188.69 million and $3.84 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

