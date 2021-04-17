Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

