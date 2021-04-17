Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,458 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.85.

Shares of BEP opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.87 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

