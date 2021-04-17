Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,437,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

NYSE YUM opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

