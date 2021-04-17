Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $266,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $141.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

