Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,051,000 after acquiring an additional 131,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after acquiring an additional 246,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,888,000 after purchasing an additional 462,388 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 741,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 64,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,711. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

