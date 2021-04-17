Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 107.01%.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $694,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 386,944 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

