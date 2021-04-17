Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV) shot up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Canopy Rivers from C$1.60 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

