Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the March 15th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.9 days.

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $23.69 on Friday. Canfor has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

