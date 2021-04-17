Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.60. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 187,219 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

