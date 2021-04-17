Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.60. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 187,219 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

