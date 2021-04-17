Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.87. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 25,500 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

