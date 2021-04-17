Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

NYSE:PSA opened at $267.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.37. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $268.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

