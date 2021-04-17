Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $96.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

