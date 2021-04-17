Burt Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

IBM stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. 5,289,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

