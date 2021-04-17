Burt Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after buying an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.17. 397,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,965. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $105.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

