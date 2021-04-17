Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) versus Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

81.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT 12.55% 8.77% 1.20% Alexander’s 19.07% 16.46% 2.82%

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Property REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.44 $432.88 million N/A N/A Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.47 $60.08 million $19.47 14.72

Brookfield Property REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $280.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.32%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.