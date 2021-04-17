Brokerages Set Hays plc (LON:HAS) Price Target at GBX 127.83

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 127.83 ($1.67).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hays stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.19) on Tuesday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.65 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.60 ($2.19). The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

