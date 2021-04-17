Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Target Price at $30.60

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDYN. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

