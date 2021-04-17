Brokerages Set Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) PT at $950.00

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Britvic has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

