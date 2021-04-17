Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.25. Envista reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $76,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

NYSE:NVST opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -322.46 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

