Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post $142.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.00 million and the highest is $144.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $111.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $630.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $632.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $771.36 million, with estimates ranging from $755.88 million to $787.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.94 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $185.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

