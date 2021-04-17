Brokerages Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.06. Allegion reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.85 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $131.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,373. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

