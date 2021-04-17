Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce $4.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $18.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $56.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.44 million, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $20.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 357,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,190. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 258,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

