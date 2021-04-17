Brokerages Anticipate Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCNX opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

