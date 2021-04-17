Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $249.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.42 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $220.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of PGTI opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

