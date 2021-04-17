Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.26. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 848.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,702,166 shares of company stock valued at $830,534,677. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA opened at $170.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

