Brokerages Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 210,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.