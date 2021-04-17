Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $155.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average is $146.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.25 and a 12 month high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

