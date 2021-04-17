Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.03.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 385,417 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $2,754,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.