Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 930 ($12.15).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 870 ($11.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 837.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 804.92. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 662.50 ($8.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 889 ($11.61).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

