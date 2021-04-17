BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 434,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 1,284,893 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 438,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 694,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

