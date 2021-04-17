Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €90.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.04 ($83.58).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €75.06 ($88.31) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.08. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

