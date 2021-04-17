Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €90.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.04 ($83.58).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €75.06 ($88.31) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.08. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

