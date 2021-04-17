Bradley Allen Thrall Sells 53,600 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 53,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.37, for a total transaction of C$180,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 791,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,666,485.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.51 million and a PE ratio of -70.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.34. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

