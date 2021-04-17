Bradley Allen Thrall Sells 53,600 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 53,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.37, for a total transaction of C$180,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 791,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,666,485.54.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.51 million and a PE ratio of -70.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.34. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
About Alexco Resource
