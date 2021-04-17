BOX Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,323.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $1,323.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 111.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00016340 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.50 or 0.00510538 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001956 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

