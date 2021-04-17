Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $101,675.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00067732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00021429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.01 or 0.00710203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00086498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00033011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

