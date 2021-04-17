Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.46.

BOOT opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,233 shares of company stock worth $11,365,252. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

