BMO Capital Markets Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $125.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.12.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $114.57. 2,314,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 138,786 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

