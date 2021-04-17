Bluzelle (BLZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $158.56 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $158.56 million and approximately $45.46 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,934,224 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

