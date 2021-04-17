Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $119.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

