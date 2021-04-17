BLink Price Tops $0.14 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $25.18 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLink has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00068166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.66 or 0.00711994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00086484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,123 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.