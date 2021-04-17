Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price traded down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.80. 108,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,453,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,425,981.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 226,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,521,019 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.