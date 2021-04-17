Blank Wallet Price Reaches $3.09 on Top Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00005003 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $50.63 million and $4.51 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00067033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00297916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.85 or 0.00729360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00023851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,216.01 or 0.99252889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.53 or 0.00826131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

