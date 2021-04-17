BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BLK opened at $817.84 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $444.84 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $698.82. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $757.50.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

